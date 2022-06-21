Musician Brett Tuggle Dies At 70

Musician Brett Tuggle, who backed acts like Fleetwood Mac and David Lee Roth on keyboards, died Sunday after a battle with brain cancer. He was 70.

“A delightful man who worked with Coverdale Page then Restless Heart,” tweeted David Coverdale. "My love & respect to his family, friends & fans…A Sad day, indeed…”

A native of Denver, Tuggle launched his professional music career in Los Angeles in the early ‘80s when he played keyboards for Canada’s John Kay & Steppenwolf and then joined Rick Springfield’s band. (“Our sweet Brett Tuggle made it home tonight,” Springfield tweeted.)

Tuggle spent nearly a decade playing with David Lee Roth, with whom he co-wrote the 1987 hit “Just Like Paradise.”

Bandmate Billy Sheehan paid tribute on Twitter. “Truly the ‘secret weapon’ of the Eat ‘Em & Smile band and tour,” he wrote. “Loved by everyone that ever met him, and gifted with supreme talent – Rest in Peace. We will never forget you.”

Tuggle performed on stage with Fleetwood Mac from 1997 to 2017 and also backed Lindsey Buckingham at his solo shows.

Tuggle is survived by son Matt and daughter Michelle.