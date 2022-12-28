Musician Jo Mersa Marley Dies At 31

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, son of Grammy-winning musician Stephen Marley and the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, was found dead Tuesday. He was 31.

A cause of death was not immediately available but several sources said the musician may have suffered an asthma attack.

Marley was born in Jamaica but moved to South Florida when he was young. He released a pair of EPs – 2014’s Comfortable and last year’s Eternal.

Jamaica’s minister of culture Olivia Grange said in a statement that Marley’s death is “a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation.”

Marley leaves behind his wife Qiara and their daughter Sunshine, who turns seven in January.

Bob Marley was 36 when he died of cancer in 1981.