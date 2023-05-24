Musician Sheldon Reynolds Dies At 63

Sheldon Reynolds, a former member of The Commodores and Earth, Wind & Fire, died Tuesday at 63.

"Sheldon was an excellent addition to the band, a great writer and producer, and a kind, loving person,” read a tweet by Earth, Wind & Fire singer Philip Bailey. “He will be missed.”

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Reynolds, who started playing music before his teens, recorded three albums in the early ‘80s with R&B group Sun. He replaced Commodores founding member Thomas McClary in 1984 and remained in the group until 1987, contributing to three albums.

Reynolds became lead guitarist and co-vocalist for Earth, Wind & Fire. As a member of the group, he earned a Grammy nomination in 1994 for “Sunday Morning,” which he co-wrote.

Reynolds’ death comes a little more than four months after former Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White died at 67.