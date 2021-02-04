Musicians Condemn Marilyn Manson In Wake Of Abuse Claims

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails and Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland have added their voices to those condemning Marilyn Manson.

Earlier this week, Manson was accused by several women – including former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood – of physical, sexual and emotional abuse. The shock rocker has called the accusations “horrible distortions of reality.”

Reznor, who signed Manson to his label in the ‘90s and worked on two of his albums, said a statement Wednesday: “I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago.”

In 2017, Manson claimed he and Reznor reached out to him to reconcile.

Borland, a member of Manson’s touring band in 2008, called the singer “a bad f**king guy.”

Speaking on Twitch, Borland said Manson is “amazingly talented” but “f**ked up and he needs to be put in check and he needs to get sober and he needs to come to terms with his demons.”

Borland said he absolutely believes the allegations of the women who have come forward.

“He’s not a great guy and every single thing that people have said about him is f**king true… They are speaking the truth,” he said. “I was at his house. It’s not f**king cool. And that’s all I’m gonna say about it. So if anyone is coming after these girls and going, like, ‘You blah blah blah, this and that,’ f**k you.

“That’s all I’m gonna say. Sorry to take this to a dark place, but that guy is cancelled. Goodbye. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”