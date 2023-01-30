Musicians Pay Tribute To Television Founder Tom Verlaine

Music artists took to social media over the weekend to mourn the loss of guitarist Tom Verlaine, a founding member of rock band Television, who died at 73.

A cause of death was not disclosed but his rep said he died peacefully surrounded by friends in New York City following a brief illness.

“I have lost a hero,” said Michael Stipe of REM, in a statement. “Bless you Tom Verlaine for the songs, the lyrics, the voice! And later, the laughs, the inspiration, the stories, and the rigorous belief that music and art can alter and change matter, lives, experience. You introduced me to a world that flipped my life upside down. I am forever grateful.”

Born Thomas Miller, Verlaine recorded two Television albums, 1977’s Marquee Moon and 1978’s Adventure, before the band split up. He released his self-titled debut solo album in 1979 and nine more over the years – as well as a third with a reunited Television in 1992.

“Listened to Marquee Moon 1000 times. And I mean LISTENED, sitting still, lights down low taking it all in,” tweeted Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea. “Awe and wonder every time. Will listen 1000 more. Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever. He effected the way John and I play immeasurably.”

Debbie Harry of Blondie tweeted a photo of Verlaine captioned with a heart emoji. Blondie guitarist Chris Stein shared: “I met Tom Verlaine when he just arrived in NYC I guess '72. He had long hair and came to my apartment with an acoustic guitar and played some songs he'd written.”

There were also tributes from Patti Smith, Tim Burgess of Charlatans, Susanna Hoffs and Garbage. Billy Idol credited Verlaine with making “incredible music that greatly influenced the US & UK punk rock scene in the ‘70s.”

Mike Scott of The Waterboys gushed that Verlaine “was the best rock and roll guitarist of all time, and like Hendrix could dance from the spheres of the cosmos to garage rock. That takes a special greatness.”

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red shared: “Along with Patti Smith’s Horses, Marquee Moon ranks as one of if not THE best New Wave album of the ‘70s punk era. I bought it when it came out and saw them on their first tour with Blondie opening! It was a great gig. I still play the album to this day.”

Simon Raymonde of Cocteau Twins fame tweeted: “A true original. No one played guitar like Tom Verlaine before or since. Sat crossed legged on the floor on his side of the stage in Roskilde as he played in Patti Smith’s band and that was as close to perfection as you can get. A sad sad day.”