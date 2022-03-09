My Chemical Romance Adds Dates In Toronto, Montreal

My Chemical Romance on Wednesday added a second concert in Toronto later this year as well as one in Montreal.

In addition to the previously-scheduled Sept. 5 show, MCR will perform at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 4. The band will also play the Bell Centre in Montreal on Sept. 2.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday at 12 noon.

MCR announced in January 2020 that it would play Toronto on Sept. 14, 2020 but, in June of that year, the show was pushed to Sept. 9, 2021 due to the pandemic. In April 2021, the show was postponed again.

MCR split up in 2013 after 12 years and four studio albums.

The band recently cancelled performances scheduled in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kyiv in June due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.