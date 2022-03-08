My Chemical Romance Cancels Performances In Russia, Ukraine

My Chemical Romance on Monday became the latest music act to scrap concerts in Russia and Ukraine due to the invasion.

“With deep regret, My Chemical Romance is cancelling our Ukraine and Russia shows in June, 2022,” read a statement on the band’s social media. “We hope to be able to play for the fans there soon.”

MCR was scheduled to do concerts in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kyiv.

Others who have cancelled shows since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine include Green Day, Franz Ferdinand, YUNGBLUD, AJR, Imagine Dragons, The Killers and Canada’s Sum 41.