'My Policeman' Trailer Debuts Ahead Of Premiere In Toronto

Here’s a look at the first full-length trailer for My Policeman, ahead of its world premiere Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film, directed by Michael Grandage, stars Harry Styles as Tom Burgess, a closeted English police officer in the 1950s who marries a woman (Emma Corrin) while carrying on a relationship with a museum curator (David Dawson).

The new trailer, which follows a teaser that debuted in June, includes glimpses of the love scenes between Styles and Dawson. Last month, Styles told Rolling Stone that Grandage wanted to show a different side to sex between two men.

“So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it,” he explained. “There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [Michael] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive.”

The trailer is backed by a cover of "Sea of Love" by Cat Power.

Based on the 2012 Bethan Roberts novel of the same name, My Policeman is scheduled to open in cinemas on Oct. 21 and will stream on Prime Video beginning Nov. 4.

Styles is scheduled to be in Toronto to walk the red carpet.

Check out the trailer below: