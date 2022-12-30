Myles Goodwyn Stepping Away From April Wine

April Wine frontman Myles Goodwyn – the only remaining original member of the Canadian band – has announced that health issues are forcing him to step away from touring.

“I’ve had a long career, happy, fulfilling. I’ve seen much of the world and I'm grateful to continuing support of radio and our fans worldwide,” he said, in a release, “but touring has been very difficult in recent years because of my diabetes and my health comes first, so unfortunately, my touring days are officially over.”

The 74-year-old singer’s final live performance with April Wine will be on March 2 in Nova Scotia. Goodwyn will continue to write and produce new songs for the band.

Taking over as lead singer and guitarist will be Marc Parent, formerly of Ottawa’s Eight Seconds.

“I know Marc personally, and I know he’s the only person I feel extremely confident and comfortable with continuing the music and legacy of April Wine,” Goodwyn said.

April Wine’s current line-up consists of guitarist Brian Greenway (who joined the band in 1977), bassist Richard Lanthier and drummer Roy Nichol.

Goodwyn formed April Wine in 1969 with brothers David and Ritchie Henman and their cousin Jim Henman. The band released 11 studios albums that spawned hits like “Tonite is a Wonderful Time to Fall in Love,” “Just Between You and Me,” "Sign of the Gypsy Queen" and its cover of the Hot Chocolate song “You Could Have Been a Lady” before announcing a farewell tour in 1984. Walking Through the Fire, released in 1986, was supposed to be the final April Wine album.

The band was resurrected in 1992 and recorded four more studio albums. In 2010, April Wine was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.