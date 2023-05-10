Mysterious Coronation Guest Addresses Social Media Comments

Welsh musician and composer Karl Jenkins has addressed comments on social media about his appearance at the coronation of King Charles III.

The 79-year-old went viral after he was seen on camera sitting next to composer Andrew Lloyd Webber at the ceremony.

“I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise,” Jenkins said in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday. “Someone wrote I was there to steal the Crown Jewels.”

I don't know much about the #Coronation but I do know this is obviously a disguise and 100% they're going to try and steal the crown jewels pic.twitter.com/uuchDtfi2S — Edward DeRuiter (@edwardderuiter) May 6, 2023

That’s Mike Meyers — Rob (@oupioneer) May 6, 2023

This would be a Michael Jackson disguise if he was still alive 😭 — MⓞNK BLOODY P👑s (@MonkeyBlood) May 6, 2023

Sir Elton John has really let himself go. — Slippery Sloop 🇺🇲 (@azaz_ovedya) May 6, 2023

Jenkins insisted there was “nothing sinister” or surprising about his look. “I look this way all the time,” he explained. “I’ve had the moustache since I was 18 years old. It was very trendy then.”

Jenkins is the co-founder of jazz-rock group Nucleus who joined prog rock band Soft Machine in the early ‘70s. He also played on Elton John’s third studio album Tumbleweed Connection and on the 1970 album Jesus Christ Superstar.

He was a guest at the coronation because he composed “Tros y Garreg” (“Crossing the Stone”) for the ceremony.