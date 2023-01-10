'Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song At Golden Globes

A Telugu-language earworm from the movie RRR was chosen as Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday.

“Naatu Naatu,” written by M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose, beat out nominated songs from big names like Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. (Rihanna attended the Golden Globes with boyfriend A$AP Rocky but neither Swift or Gaga were there.)

The song’s vocals are by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (though it’s performed by actors Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the film).

"Naatu Naatu" is also one of 15 songs shortlisted for nominations at the 95th Academy Awards in March. The five nominated Best Original Song nominees will be announced on Jan. 24.

Also nominated for Best Original Song was “Ciao Papa,” which is performed by Gregory Mann in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

The Golden Globe for Best Original Score went to Justin Hurwitz for Babylon.

The Golden Globes are chosen by fewer than 100 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an organization rocked by scandals in recent years.