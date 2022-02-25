Naomi Cooke Johnson Walks Away From Runaway June

Runaway June is no longer a trio.

Naomi Cooke Johnson has announced she is leaving the country group to pursue a solo career.

“It has been 7 wonderful years as the lead singer of Runaway June, and I am so grateful for the memories and time well spent with my bandmates, Hannah, Jen and Natalie,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Hannah Mulholland left Runaway June in 2020 and was replaced by Natalie Stovall.

Johnson told fans she is “beyond excited to share new stories and music with you.

“It has been extremely hard to keep quiet about what I’ve been up to, and I cannot wait to share everything with you all very soon!!”

Johnson has been in Runaway June since it was formed in 2015 and appears on their self-titled debut EP and lone studio album Blue Roses.

The group had success with 2018’s “Buy My Own Drinks” and earned a nomination at the ACM Awards for Best New Vocal Group.

What Johnson’s departure means for Runaway June is not clear but a post on the duo’s Instagram page on Thursday featured a photo of Stovall that was captioned: “It is SO much fun being on stage with this rockstar… she was born to be up there!! And we cannot wait to get back on the road again.”