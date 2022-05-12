Naomi Judd's Final Moments Revealed

Country star Naomi Judd ended her life on April 30 by shooting herself, her daughter Ashley Judd revealed in an interview that aired Thursday.

“I will share with you that she used a weapon,” she told GMA. “My mother used a firearm.”

Ashley said she was at her mother’s Nashville home when she died. “I have both grief and trauma from discovering her,” she said.

Following Naomi’s death, at 76, her daughters said in a statement they "lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."

Naomi opened up about her lifelong battle with mental illness in 2016. “What I’ve been through is extreme,” she said. “My final diagnosis was severe depression.”

The singer – one-half of The Judds with Wynonna Judd – added: “[Fans] see me in rhinestones, you know, with glitter in my hair. But then I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks, and not get out of my pyjamas, and not practice normal hygiene. It was really bad.”

Naomi died one day before The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and only days after they announced they were heading out on a final tour this fall.