Natalie Maines Says The Chicks Backlash 'Set Us Free'

Natalie Maines has admitted her 2003 criticism of then-U.S. president George W. Bush was a defining moment in the history of The Chicks – but it was a good one.

“It’s defining in the way it set us free,” the singer told the Los Angeles Times. “It got us out of this box of country music, which we never wanted to be in and never felt like that’s who we were.

“We didn’t have to do any of that bulls**t anymore. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, country music, please take us back.’ It was middle fingers: ‘Bye!’”

During a concert in England before the U.S. invasion of Iraq, Maines told the crowd: “Just so you know, we’re on the good side with y’all. We do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the president of the United States is from Texas.”

The trio, then known as the Dixie Chicks, suffered a backlash from fans, artists, tour sponsors and country radio. Their 2006 documentary about the incident was titled Shut Up and Sing.

In the new L.A. Times interview, Maines also spoke about comments Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany made last year about gender affirming care for children.

“Just disgusting stuff,” she said. “It’s just another example of what’s going on in this country on every level. Florida, Tennessee, Texas — it’s just ridiculous. Whether it’s abortion or gay rights — everybody has to have something to hate, somebody to put down.”

The Chicks are currently in the middle of a six-show residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.