Ne-Yo Announces Wife Expecting Their 3rd Child

Ne-Yo is “Closer” to baby No. 5.

The 41-year-old singer shared the news Sunday that his wife Crystal Smith is expecting their third child together.

“Overjoyed to announce... the family is expanding," Ne-Yo captioned an intimate video of the couple. “You ready baby? Let’s go!”

He included the hashtag “5thandFinal.”

Ne-Yo has daughter Madilyn, 10, and son Mason, 9, with ex-girlfriend Monyetta Shaw as well as sons Shaffer, almost 5, and Roman, 2, with Smith.

The baby news comes a year after Ne-Yo announced that he and Smith had separated after four years of marriage.

“Myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce," he said on the Private Talk with Alexis Texas podcast. “There's nothing bad to say about her; she's a fantastic woman. She's the mother of my children. She's always gonna be that, and I will always respect her.”

Ne-Yo filed for divorce last March, describing his marriage as “irretrievably broken.” He subsequently withdrew the application.

On Saturday, Ne-Yo said on Instagram: “Today marks 6 years of marriage.” (They were, in fact, married on Feb. 20, 2016.)

“It has been a bumpy beautiful, tragically terrific ride full of twists n’ turns, up’s n’ down’s...and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he wrote. “We’ve grown so much. With the understanding that we’ve still got some growing to do of course, I have to acknowledge how far we’ve come. I think once we both realized that marriage isn’t ownership...but partnership, we found our tempo, our melody. And now we’ve become a beautiful harmony. I pray we sing this song forever.”