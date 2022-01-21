Neil Young Debuts Doc About Making Of 'Barn'

Neil Young on Thursday premiered Barn, a documentary about the making of the Neil Young and Crazy Horse album of the same name.

“It captures Neil and the Horse in an organic way, their easy irreverent humour, their brotherhood, and of course their music, as it was created,” reads a description of the 74-minute film directed by Young’s wife Daryl Hannah.

“Barn intentionally lingers on single shots for entire songs, showing there are no tricks, revealing the raw, organic and spontaneous process of the music bursting to life from unexpected moments.

“Exquisite changes of light and weather dance in the remote meadow where the barn sits, adding a sweet, mystical magic as the music thumps, reverberates and echoes. The film is infused with the gratitude and joy that permeated the whole experience.”

Barn, Young’s 41st studio album and 14th with Crazy Horse, was released on Dec. 10 and peaked at No. 51 in Canada.

Watch the documentary below: