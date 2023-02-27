Neil Young Performs At B.C. Rally

Neil Young was back home to Canada on Saturday to support an old-growth logging protest in front of the B.C. legislature in Victoria.

The 77-year-old singer, a surprise guest at the event, was introduced by his wife, actress Daryl Hannah.

“I’m only here for those trees up there,” told the crowd. “It’s a precious, sacred thing, these old trees because they show us the power of nature when we are being threatened. They show us the past and they show us our future. And that’s something that I hope our Canadian government and business section will recognize – that this has to do with Canada, it has to do with the ages, if we’re lucky enough to have ages, and these trees have lasted so long. They deserve Canada’s respect.”

Young then performed his 1972 classic “Heart of Gold” followed by 1978’s “Comes A Time” – the latter of which includes the lyrics: “Oh, this old world keeps spinnin' ‘round / It’s a wonder, tall trees ain't layin' down.”

The B.C. government has introduced deferrals to logging of old-growth trees.

Saturday’s United We Stand for Old-Growth Forests was billed as a rally “to show the government that the majority of British Columbians want them to suspend old growth logging now.”

