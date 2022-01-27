Neil Young Reacts To Removal Of His Music From Spotify

Neil Young’s music has been removed from Spotify, a platform which he has described as “a very damaging force via its public misinformation and lies about COVID.”

Earlier this week, the Canadian music legend accused the streaming service of “spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.”

Spotify is the home of Joe Rogan’s podcast, which has been widely criticized for amplifying conspiracy theories about vaccines.

Young, 76, told his reps: “I want all my music off their platform. They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both … Please act on this immediately.”

Spotify honoured Young’s wishes and removed his songs. A spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter: “We regret Neil’s decision … but hope to welcome him back soon.”

In a message he shared on his website on Wednesday, Young said most of Rogan’s listeners are “impressionable and easy to swing to the wrong side of the truth” and he knew he could not be seen to be supporting “life threatening misinformation.”

Young acknowledged that he does not have control over his music – the rights to which are owned by Warner Music, Universal and the Hipgnosis Songs Fund. In a separate message on his website, the singer personally thanked Quebec-born Hipgnosis boss Merck Mercuriadis for standing with him.

“Losing 60% of worldwide streaming income … is a very big deal, a costly move, but worth it for our integrity and our beliefs.”

Young said he hopes other artists will follow him – “but I can’t really expect that to happen.”