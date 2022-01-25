iHeartRadio

Neil Young Wants His Music Pulled Due To COVID-19 Misinformation

Canadian music icon Neil Young has demanded that his music be removed from Spotify due to its complicity in spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

In an open letter to his manager Frank Gironda and label boss Tom Corson – which was subsequently deleted from his website – Young accused the streaming service of “spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.”

The 76-year-old told his reps: “I want all my music off their platform. They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both … Please act on this immediately.”

Rogan has been widely criticized for sharing misinformation and amplifying conspiracy theories about vaccines on his podcast.

