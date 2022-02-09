Nelly Apologizes For NSFW Instagram Video

Nelly has apologized after an explicit video appeared in his Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The 45-second clip shows a woman performing oral sex on the “Hot In Herre” rap star.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family,” Nelly said, in a statement to TMZ. “This is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

Based on the conversation of TV sports commentators who can be heard in the background, the video was likely recorded in late 2020. (His five-year relationship with Shantel Jackson ended in 2019.)

According to TMZ, Nelly’s reps claimed he was hacked.

Although quickly deleted from his Instagram, the video was captured and widely shared on social media.

Nelly, now 47, is the father of two adult children.