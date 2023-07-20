Nelly Furtado And Timbaland Are Working Together Again

Nelly Furtado and Timbaland are back in the studio again.

Furtado has posted a series of images to Instagram of the duo seemingly working on new music together. Her caption simply reads, "Reunited and it feels so good." The post includes video clips, however, no audio is available. What a tease!

This confirms comments Furtado made earlier this month in an interview with Vogue. Asked whether she would work with Timbaland again, Furtado said they were in talks.

"Yeah! We have plans, for sure," she said. "It’s kind of funny because everyone I’m working with on my new stuff is a big fan of his—like T-Minus, who produced my new track. I actually talked to Timbaland recently, and we had this amazing two-hour FaceTime call. We were talking about when we made Loose, and getting into all these stories. He told me he loved how I sounded on 'Eat Your Man.' It was nice to have his blessing on the new stuff, because Dom [Dolla]’s a really big fan of his as well."

Of course, the two achieved phenomenal success with Furtado's 2006 album, Loose. The album produced multiple chart-toppers, including "Promiscuous," "Maneater," and "Say It Right." They reunited the next year for another hit, Timbaland's "Get It Right," also featuring Justin Timberlake.

