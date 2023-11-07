Nelly Furtado To Host 2024 JUNO Awards

The 2024 JUNO Awards are set to take place on March 24, 2024 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, NS.

Nelly Furtado will do double duty as both the host and a performer. Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin and Toronto alt-rockers the Beaches will also take the stage.

In addition to his recent Slaight Heritage Prize, Maestro Fresh-Wes will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with a special presentation and performance.

And Tegan and Sara will be honoured during the ceremony with the 2024 Humanitarian Award, presented by Award-winning actor and hometown hero, Elliot Page.

Tickets to "Canada’s Biggest Night in Music" go onsale Friday, November 10 at 10:00AM at ticketmaster.ca/junos.

On top of the Awards gala, the JUNOS has unveiled a slew of events and activities leading up to the big night.

The annual JUNOfest is back, featuring 50 artists (including nominees) performing over two nights across Halifax pubs and bars. Artists can apply to perform at JUNOfest by clicking here.

Both the JUNOS Songwriters’ Circle and JUNO Stories from the Studio allow aspiring musicians to engage in discussion with songwriters, producers and engineers to discover more about the craft and “uncover the creative process behind Canada’s most iconic songs and albums.”

There will also be an Honouring Ceremony, featuring JUNO nominees, to “celebrate and recognize incredible Indigenous music and art representing over hundreds of Indigenous cultures thriving within Canada.” are expected

And expect some fun from the family-friendly Junior JUNOS, which offers young folks music and storytelling, a night of laughs with Canada’s homegrown comedians at the JUNO Comedy Show, and late-night entertainment after the winners are announced at the JUNO Awards Afterparty.