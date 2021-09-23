'Nevermind' Marks 30th Anniversary With Special Editions

The 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s breakthrough album Nevermind is being celebrated with the release of several reissues beginning Nov. 12.

The album has been remastered from the original stereo analog tapes on for several formats, including digital, CD and vinyl. A whopping 94 audio and video tracks – including 70 previously unreleased – are available.

Some versions of the Nevermind 30th Anniversary Editions feature four full live shows: Live in Amsterdam (Nov. 25, 1991), Live in Del Mar, California (Dec. 28, 1991), Live in Melbourne, Australia (Feb. 1, 1992) and Live in Tokyo (Feb. 19, 1992).

Nevermind was released on Sept. 24, 1991 and propelled Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl to global fame.

Earlier this year, Grohl told Uncut none of the band members believed people who said the album was going to be a hit. “Everyone had these lofty opinions and I thought, ‘Well, it’s nice of you to say so, but there is no f**king way that is ever going to happen,’” he recalled.

At the time, Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi and Wilson Phillips were on the charts “so it seemed totally implausible that we would ever even get close to that kind of success.”

Recently, Grohl reflected on the hit single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” to NME. “I liked the riff that Kurt came up with because it’s percussive,” he said. "Those muted, stabbing strums in between the chords really leant to the pattern of the drum riff.

“Of course, no one had any psychic foresight to imagine that the song would go on to do what it did. We just f**kin’ rocked it in a little rehearsal space that was like a barn. I didn’t know what the lyrics were; Kurt’s melody pattern changed every other time we played it and it wasn’t really until we got into the studio to record it that I realized the power of the song. And not just lyrically or musically, but the groove of the song – it was really powerful.”