New Edition Announce Las Vegas Residency For 2024

New Edition have announced a six-date residency at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas in the New Year.

Beginning February 28, the legendary R&B boy band - Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill - will kick off the run of shows, which go until March 9. These dates follow up the group's Legacy Tour that occurred earlier this spring.

“Fulfilling a career-long dream to solidify ourselves with a residency performance in the entertainment capital of the world, we are beyond excited to embark on this fantastical journey at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas,” the group said in a press release. “On behalf of all of us, including Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph & Johnny, it is our extreme purpose to give our fans a show that they cannot witness anywhere else in the world.”

“We are honored to have Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas serve as the home to New Edition’s first-ever Las Vegas residency,” added Bobby Reynolds, Senior VP of AEG Presents Las Vegas. “Encore Theater’s roster is comprised of legendary talents, and it only makes sense to have an iconic music group like New Edition join its ranks. We are thrilled to present a series of sure-to-be unforgettable performances to fans in 2024.”

Tickets for all six performances will go on sale this Friday (November 10) at 10:00AM local time. More information can be found here.

See the announcement below.