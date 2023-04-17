New Jersey Governor Announces 'Bruce Springsteen Day'

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy announced Saturday that Sept. 23 will be Bruce Springsteen Day in the singer’s home state.

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time,” Murphy said at the inaugural American Music Honors event at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University in West Long Branch.

Sept. 23 will be Springsteen’s 74th birthday.

“It is important we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making … a repository that will inspire tomorrow’s songwriters and singers.”

Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa were scheduled to be presenters at the event, which paid tribute to their bandmate Little Steven Van Zandt, but appeared via video link because both had tested positive for COVID following Friday’s concert in Newark.

“They’re alive. Don’t overreact. You can still see them in concert,” event host Jon Stewart pointed out. “They’re home sitting by the fire eating french onion soup.”

Springsteen and the E Street Band will be back in New Jersey for three concerts at MetLife Stadium between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3.