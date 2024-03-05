New Kids on the Block Announce First New Album In 11 Years

New Kids On The Block are set to return with their first new album in 11 years.

Out May 17, Still Kids follows up 2013's 10, and according to a press release is “full of pop anthems, dance tracks, love songs and grooves that will become fast favorites for the Blockheads.”

Produced by Dave Stewart, who has recently worked with BTS, Jung Kook and Jack Harlow, along with Luke Batt, the revved-up first single "Kids" was released today (March 5). Give it a listen below.

“It’s the most mature album we’ve ever made,” said New Kid Donnie Wahlberg in a statement. “Yet it’s the most fun and most comfortable album we’ve ever made… This album, more than any other, is bringing the New Kids and the fans full circle. It’s about hope and possibilities and being ourselves.” The collection has features from DJ Jazzy Jeff on 'Get Down' and Taylor Dayne on 'Old School Love.'”

Adds Joe McIntyre, “It says a lot about any band to make a record that has energy and passion and lightness and fun and depth – after almost 40 years together? It’s crazy.”

In addition to the new album, New Kids On The Block are set to hit the road in June for the Magic Summer 2024 North American tour. Joing them will be DJ Jazzy Jeff and Taylor Dayne, who both appear on Still Kids. The only Canadian city on the docket is Toronto, where they will play two shows at Budweiser Stage on August 16 and 17. See the rest of the dates here.