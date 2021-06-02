New Order, Pet Shop Boys Announce New Canadian Dates

Retro acts New Order and Pet Shop Boys announced Tuesday they are pushing their Unity Tour to 2022 “due to continuing uncertainty" about COVID-19.

The tour, announced in February 2020, was scheduled to kick off at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Sept. 5, 2020 and hit Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Sept. 24, 2020. Last June, the pandemic forced the Toronto show to be moved to Sept. 18, 2021 and Vancouver to Oct. 7, 2021.

New Order and Pet Shop Boys, who have never toured together, now plan to start and end the Unity Tour in Canada – with a Sept. 17, 2022 show in Toronto and an Oct. 16, 2022 show in Vancouver.

DJ Paul Oakenfold has been added as the warm-up act.

New Order hits include “Blue Monday” and “Bizarre Love Triangle” while the Pet Shop Boys repertoire includes “West End Girls,” “Being Boring” and “Love Comes Quickly.”