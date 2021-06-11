New Series About Singing Competition Show To Shoot In Canada

A new series about a fictional reality singing competition will shoot this summer in Ontario.

Ten half-hour episodes of Take Note are being produced by Toronto-based Lambur Productions for U.S. streaming service Peacock.

The show follows Calvin Richards (Braelyn Rankins) and his family after he is chosen to compete on the titular competition series. Homegrown talent Nadine Roden and Aadin Church have been cast as his parents and Sebastian Spencer will play Calvin’s brother.

Take Note will include classic songs from different genres as well as originals penned by up-and-coming musicians for the show.

“We strongly believe Take Note will empower and inspire kids everywhere to reach for the stars,” creator and executive producer Joan Lambur said, in a release. “We’re confident the combination of comedy, heart and music will hit the right note with audiences and hope Take Note sparks the performer in all of us.”