New York City Plans Central Park Concert

New York City is celebrating the end of COVID-19 lockdowns with a huge concert this summer in Central Park headlined by Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson.

“It’s going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history,” said mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday. “This is something for the ages.”

The date of the concert has not been confirmed but is likely to be Aug. 21. More acts will be added in the weeks to come.

Last month, Springsteen resumed his one-man show Springsteen On Broadway, and is scheduled to do 25 shows this summer.

Simon, 79, performed a massive show in Central Park in August 1991 that was broadcast on HBO and later released as a live album, Paul Simon's Concert in the Park.

Whether Canadian fans will be able to attend is still unknown – non-essential travel between Canada and the U.S. remains restricted until July 21.