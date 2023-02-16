Niall Horan Announces Release Of 'The Show'

Niall Horan told fans on Wednesday he “couldn’t possibly be more happy” to announce that his third studio album, The Show, will be out on June 9.

“This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” the 29-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you.

“I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”

In a TikTok video, Horan said The Show “is by far and away my favourite stuff I’ve ever worked on.”

Horan will preview the album on Friday with the release of the lead single, “Heaven.”

“One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age,” he explained, in a release, “whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts. As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart.

“The chorus of this song is saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing. So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures.”

The Show follows the former One Direction member’s 2020 album Heartbreak Weather and his 2017 solo debut Flicker.

Horan, who will be a coach on the new season of The Voice, has several festival dates lined up this summer. “Something that I’ve wanted to do forever is festivals,” he said in October, “and I’ve never really had the opportunity to do it.