Niall Horan, Chance The Rapper Joining 'The Voice'

Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper shared news on Tuesday that they will make their debuts as coaches on Season 23 of The Voice.

The singing competition series announced that the pair will join returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton next season. Shelton announced it will be his last season.

“I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams,” Horan said, in a release. Chance the Rapper said: “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience.”

Horan, 29, has released a pair of solo albums – 2017’s Flicker and 2020’s Heartbreak Weather – since the end of One Direction. Chance, also 29, has released only one studio album, 2019's The Big Day.

This season of The Voice features Shelton and wife Gwen Stefani as well as John Legend and Camila Cabello. The show airs on CTV2, whose parent company owns this website.