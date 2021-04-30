Niall Horan Invests In Irish Clothing Brand

Niall Horan is getting into clothes.

The 27-year-old singer announced this week that he is investing in Irish athleisure brand Gym+Coffee.

“I’ve been a fan of theirs for a while now and I’m excited to support the brand and help bring Gym+Coffee to a global stage,” Horan tweeted.

The former One Direction singer will be an investor, shareholder and advisor to the brand, which launched in 2017.

“I've been a fan of Gym+Coffee for some time both as a brand and a business,” he explained, in a release. “The first time I bought some Gym+Coffee gear I was struck by the high quality of the clothing and I was delighted to see they were an Irish brand with a serious team behind their operation.”

Big news today! I’m investing in Irish athleisure brand @gympluscoffee. I’ve been a fan of theirs for a while now and I’m excited to support the brand and help bring Gym+Coffee to a global stage! Find out more on https://t.co/Y2Qg8R77k8 pic.twitter.com/NHXPD46zKe — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) April 28, 2021

As it happens, the CEO of Gym+Coffee is named Niall Horgan. He said, in a release: “Over the last 10 years Niall has represented Ireland with optimism, inclusivity, energy and positivity on a global stage and has become a household name across the world. He is what we aspire to become as a business. We hope that with his guidance and direction Gym+Coffee can emulate some of the success he’s had and proudly represent Ireland internationally.”

Canadian consumers can buy Gym+Coffee clothing online. Hoodies range from $105 to $128 and T-shirts run from about $46 to $56.