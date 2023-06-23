Niall Horan On One Direction Days: 'We Never Believed The Hype'

Niall Horan says he and his One Direction mates have remained close since they split in 2015 because they “never believed the hype.”

In an interview with Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist that will air on June 25, Horan explained: “The state of shock was always there. You have to remember, it was us, our team, our bubble around us, and we just went from place to place worldwide and just kind of went along with it.”

Horan said he and Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik had a different perspective of the 1D phenomenon at the time.

“If you’re looking in, it must have looked crazy, and everybody’s going, ‘You’re in the biggest band!…’ We were just having a great time,” he recalled. “We always used to say we’re normal people doing an abnormal job, which is a good outlook to have.”

Horan said the group’s 2014 Where We Are Tour took its name from them always standing on stage and saying “Look where we are!”

He added: “Every now and then you catch yourself just like looking at each other going, ‘This is nuts.’” It’s a sentiment he is thankful has never gotten old. “I love it.”

Horan released his third solo album The Show earlier this month. He is scheduled to perform June 28 and 29, 2024 in Toronto.