Niall Horan Promises New Music, Live Shows In 2023

Niall Horan shared some good news with his fans last week – he’s got new music and a bunch of festival appearances coming up next year.

“It’s been a while, which I know you’re very aware of,” the 29-year-old singer said in a video message he shared on social media.

Since his second studio album Heartbreak Weather in 2020, Horan has released an EP and collaborated with Anne-Marie on a pair of songs. A tour with pal Lewis Capaldi was scheduled for 2020 (including a May date in Toronto) but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“I’m back. I’ve got new music coming in the new year that I’m really, really proud of,” said Horan. “I appreciate you being so patient with me while I’ve done it … I have a whole new album, too.”

The singer, who was recently revealed as a new coach on The Voice next season, is currently taping the “blind auditions” episodes. Live episodes begin in May.

Following his message, Horan announced that he will be doing sets at the Isle Of Wight Festival in June and Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival in July – with more announcements to come.

“Something that I’ve wanted to do forever is festivals,” he said, “and I’ve never really had the opportunity to do it.” He added that he “can’t wait to get back on the road and see you guys all over the world and have a lot of fun.”