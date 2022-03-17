Niall Horan Reacts To TikToker's St. Patrick's Day Tips

Niall Horan is repping his native country on St. Patrick’s Day by weighing in on a TikToker’s tips for celebrating the Irish holiday.

In a Tik Tok duet, the pop star shares his reactions to Michael Sable’s recent “How To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day In Ireland” video.

“Correct,” Horan says when Sable suggests St. Patrick’s Day is a good time to find cheap flights and hotels in Ireland.

But, the singer appears baffled when Sable says Irish people get “furious” when “St. Patrick’s Day” is shortened to “St. Paddy’s Day” instead of “St. Patty’s Day.” (“Paddy” is considered by many people of Irish descent to be a slur.)

“Nope. Never. Never,” Horan says. He also appears to strongly disagree with adding green food colouring to Guinness. “I hate you.”

Horan captioned the duet with: “Never do any of this.”