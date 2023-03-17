Niall Who? White House Press Secretary Is Not A 1D Fan

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre raised some Irish eyebrows when she mispronounced Niall Horan’s surname during a briefing on Thursday.

The spokesperson was sharing details of U.S. president Joe Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day schedule when she announced there will be “a special performance by Ireland’s own Niall Horan” at the White House.

Jean-Pierre put the stress on the wrong syllable, calling him Niall ho-Ron instead of HAW-ruhn.

She went on to describe him as “a multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter who has toured the globe, including with One Direction” – and added: “I'm going to keep my comments to myself on One Direction, I don't know who they are.

“Many of you, I’m sure, do. I know a few members of my team are truly excited about that.”

Horan is performing for Biden and the Taoiseach of Ireland Leo Varadkar at the annual Shamrock presentation ceremony and reception.

Jean-Pierre tweeted: “It doesn’t get better than this! I think I speak for all the music lovers in the Biden-Harris Administration when I say we cannot wait to welcome @NiallOfficial to the White House tomorrow for a special performance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!”

Horan replied: “It’s an honour to be invited and represent my country. Looking forward to performing and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the White House tomorrow.”