Nick Carter Shares 'Chords & Coffee' With Fans In Ottawa, Montreal

Nick Carter got up close and personal with some of his fans ahead of two Backstreet Boys concerts last week in Canada.

The 42-year-old singer held Chords & Coffee gatherings in Ottawa on Thursday and in Montreal on Saturday. Backstreet Boys brought the DNA World Tour to the Canadian Tire Centre and Bell Centre respectively.

At the intimate events, Carter met with fans, posed for photos, signed memorabilia and treated them to an acoustic performance of several songs.

“We basically started up here – in Quebec, Ottawa and Montreal,” Carter recalled, in a video he shared on Instagram. “They were the places that discovered the Backstreet Boys first.”

Carter held the inaugural Chords & Coffee last month in Spokane, Washington and promised to do more during the Backstreet Boys tour, which continues in the U.S. until mid-September before heading to Europe next month.