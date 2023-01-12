Nick Carter Shares Emotional Song About His Late Brother

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys has released “Hurts To Love You,” an emotional song about his relationship with his late brother Aaron Carter.

“We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts you still love them,” Nick wrote on social media. “So I worked it out the best way I know how. In my 30-year career this is my most personal record to date. A story of unconditional love and heartbreak."

Nick sings: “Feel like we’ve been through some wars together / Nobody else could understand / Way too many nightmares to remember / Always hoped your tomorrows would be better than the days before / I hoped you’d find your road to follow / To a place you were happy in this world.”

In the chorus, he shares: “It hurts to love you, but I love you still / Miss you with all my heart, you know I always will.”

The song echoes what Nick wrote in an Instagram post following Aaron’s death last November.

“My heart is broken,” he shared. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth.”

Aaron, who had early success with "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and his cover of "I Want a Candy,” was found dead at his home on Nov. 5. He was 34.

In 2019, Aaron alleged that Nick “abused me my whole life” (Nick denied the claim) and repeatedly tried to get him put on a 5150 hold – the code in California law for an involuntary psychiatric commitment of people who suspected of being a danger to themselves or others.

Aaron also referred to his brother as a “serial rapist” and urged someone to make an “R. Kelly-type documentary” about him. “Hes (sic) bullying these women with power and money … Nick cannot stop his own reckoning.”

(Nick was accused of raping Melissa Schuman in 2017 but he denied the accusation and no charges were filed. Last year, another woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by Nick, a claim his lawyer blasted as "not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue.”)

Nick tweeted a statement in 2019 about his little brother amidst family concerns about Aaron's behaviour. “After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today. In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

In a 2017 interview, Aaron was asked if he and Nick could reconcile. He replied: “Who knows?

“I love him. But he can be a punk sometimes. But he’s my brother. I will always be in his corner. I will be right there taking the high road with Nick."