Nick Cave Exhibition 'Stranger Than Kindness' Opening In Montreal

Nick Cave’s Stranger Than Kindness will have its North American premiere in Montreal.

Hyped as “an unprecedented look into the creative world” of the 64-year-old Australian musician, the exhibition opened in Copenhagen and ran until last August.

Stranger Than Kindness will be at the Galerie de la Maison du Festival from April 8 to Aug. 7. Tickets go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m.

"We created an exhibition that feels unprecedented in its audacious reach, its feet rooted in the past while extending into the uncertain future," Cave explained, in a statement. "In the end we were able to put together an exhibition of extraordinary detail that commented on the fragile and vulnerable nature of identity. I am so proud to be a part of this unique and unorthodox exhibition."

Featuring atmospheric soundscapes composed and recorded by Cave and Warren Ellis, the exhibition "covers the journey from Cave’s childhood in 1960s Wangaratta, Australia, through the chaotic years with his first bands, The Boys Next Door and The Birthday Party, and his relocation to Berlin and then London," according to a release.

"Central is the ever-evolving collaboration in Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, from the band’s inception in Cave’s most obsessive period in Berlin, up to their latest release Ghosteen (2019), widely acknowledged as their best work ever. The exhibition reveals how Nick Cave’s life, music, archives and fictions continue to intertwine, inform and inspire each other."