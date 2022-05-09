Nick Cave Mourns Death Of Son Jethro Lazenby

Musician Nick Cave shared news on Monday that his son, Jethro Lazenby, has died at 31.

“With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away,” Cave said in a statement. “We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

In 2015, Cave’s son Arthur died after falling off a cliff in England while on LSD. He was 15.

A model, actor and photographer, Lazenby was released on bail from an Australian jail last Thursday following an assault on his mother Beau Lazenby. He was ordered to receive substance abuse treatment and not to contact his mother for two years.

Lazenby had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to his lawyer.

Cave, 64, has a 30-year-old son, Luke, with ex-wife Viviane Carneiro and a 22-year-old son, Earl with wife Susie Bick.