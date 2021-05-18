Nick Jonas Cracks Rib In Bike Mishap

Nick Jonas cracked a rib and suffered “a few other bumps and bruises” after he “took a spill” on a bicycle, the singer revealed on Monday.

“I’m feeling OK. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright,” Jonas said on The Voice, where he is a coach.

TMZ reported that the 28-year-old was rushed to hospital Saturday while filming something in Los Angeles.

On The Voice, Jonas asked fellow coach Blake Shelton not to make him laugh "because it kind of hurts to laugh.”

In 2018, the pop star suffered an injury to his left hand after a post-show workout in Mexico.

Jonas is scheduled to host the Billboard Music Awards, which air Sunday night on CTV.