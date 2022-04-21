Nick Jonas' Daughter's Name Revealed

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas named their first child Malti Marie.

The girl’s birth certificate indicates she was born on the evening of Jan. 15 at a hospital in San Diego, according to TMZ.

The couple had kept their baby’s name under wraps since confirming the birth on Jan. 21.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” read a message that appeared on both stars’ Instagram accounts. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

The Daily Mail reported at the time that the baby was born at just 27 weeks – 12 weeks earlier than she was due.

India’s The Tribune reported Thursday that Malti is a Sanskrit word that “generally means small fragrant flower or moonlight.” It is a popular Hindu name.