Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Welcome 1st Baby

Nick Jonas is a new dad!

The 29-year-old singer and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, shared the happy news on Instagram.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” read a message that appeared on both stars’ accounts. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

No details about the newborn were disclosed.

Jonas and Chopra, 39, were married in December 2018.

in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, Chopra said children are "a big part of our desire for the future" but did not reveal they were expecting.

Jonas is the third brother to become a father. Kevin and wife Danielle have two daughters and Joe and wife Sophie Turner have one daughter.