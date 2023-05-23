Nick Jonas Reflects On 'Worst Moment' With Kelsea Ballerini

Nick Jonas has said his performance with Kelsea Ballerini on the 2016 ACM Awards was “the worst moment” of his career.

The pop star recently reflected on the “really tragic guitar solo debacle” when he joined Ballerini on stage for her song “Peter Pan.”

“In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was,” he said, during an appearance on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, "but it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go into therapy.”

Jonas recalled: “I come out for my thing. I’ve rehearsed a million times. I’m feeling really confident about it — not even really thinking about it like it’s a thing that is going to be problematic.

“I started off, it’s fine and as I sort of walked towards her, I just went completely blank and I hit a wrong note and blacked out basically and clocked that it was wrong and I couldn’t stop.”

Jonas said he still doesn’t understand how it went so wrong but he remembers being “rushed to a car and rushed to a plane right after it” while in shock.

“It was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on,” he said.