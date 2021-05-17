Nick Jonas Rushed To Hospital: Report

Nick Jonas was rushed to hospital on Saturday, according to TMZ.

The website reported that Jonas sustained unknown injuries while filming “a secret project.” It cited unnamed sources as saying the situation was "serious enough that he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital."

According to TMZ, Jonas was back home Sunday. He is scheduled to appear on Monday’s episode of The Voice, where he is a coach, and to host the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

Reps for Jonas have not commented on the report, which Jonas has not addressed on social media.