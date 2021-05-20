Nick Jonas Teases Jonas Brothers Performance On BBMAs

Will the Jonas Brothers get together on Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards to hype their summer U.S. tour?

“There is something that I have up my sleeve, which I don't want to give too much away, but may include two guys that I happen to be related to,” BBMAs host Nick Jonas teased, to Billboard. “I'll just leave it at that and try to keep the surprise intact.”

Canada’s The Weeknd leads all finalists for the 2021 BBMAs with 16 nods, positioning him to break a record for the most wins in one night held by Drake since 2017.

Drake, who is named in seven categories, will also be honoured at the BBMAs with the Artist of the Decade Award. Also repping Canada is Justin Bieber.

The Billboard Music Awards air Sunday night on CTV (part of Bell Media, parent company of this website). There will be performances by P!nk, The Weeknd, BTS ("Butter"), AJR ("Bang!" and "Way Less Sad"), Bad Bunny ("Te Deseo Lo Mejor"), Karol G ("Bichota” and “El Makinon"), DJ Khaled ft. H.E.R. and Migos ("We Going Crazy"), Duran Duran with Blur’s Graham Coxon ("INVISIBLE"), Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds Of Blackness featuring Ann Nesby ("Optimistic") and Twenty One Pilots ("Shy Away").

Jonas Brothers announced Wednesday their Remember This tour with Kelsey Ballerini will kicks off with shows on Aug. 20 and 21 at the Park Theater in Las Vegas and then hits 41 outdoor venues in cities all over the U.S.before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.