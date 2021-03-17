Nick Jonas Wants To Portray Bruce Springsteen In Biopic

Nick Jonas says he wants to portray Bruce Springsteen in a biopic.

“Growing up in New Jersey, Bruce obviously has a special place in my heart and my creative life,” Jonas, 28, said in a recent interview. “It is a dream of mine – and I will just go ahead and say it, hoping it gets to the right ears – it’s a dream of mine to play him in a movie one day and tell his story in some way that would be honouring to him and that he could be involved with. So hopefully that can happen one day.”

Jonas should not hold his breath. In a 2019 interview with MTV News, Springsteen did not seem sold on the idea of a biopic.

“It’s kind of something I’ve held off on because so few of them are successful,” said the Boss. “And finding someone to play yourself is really weird!

“It’s just been something I haven’t dove into. I don’t know if I will.”

Jonas said Springsteen inspired the Jonas Brothers.

“He’s been a champion for his fans his entire career, and you see it at the shows,” he explained. “It’s about them. Every moment’s about them, them having the best experience, best night of their week, their life, their year, whatever.

“Me and the brothers kind of said that about our shows. It’s like, we always want to make sure that our artistic vision comes through and that we’re saying what we want to say, but we also want this to be the best night of our fans’ week or month or year. So we try to bring that same energy and that’s all thanks to Bruce’s model.”