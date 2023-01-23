Nickelback Announces 'Get Rollin' Tour' Dates

Nickelback announced Monday it is hitting the road later this year for the Get Rollin’ Tour.

The Canadian rock band will kick things off on June 12 in Quebec City and hit six more cities across the country. Country star Brantley Gilbert and Canadian country singer Josh Ross will open.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Nickelback will be back in Canada on Aug. 11 to play the Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

The tour takes its name from the band’s 10th studio album, which was released last November. In March, Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame as part of the JUNO Awards.

GET ROLLIN’ 2023 CANADIAN TOUR DATES:

Jun 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Jun 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Jun 20 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Jun 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Jun 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Jun 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena