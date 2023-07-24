Nickelback Documentary To Debut At TIFF

The Toronto International Film Festival is beginning to roll out its programming for the annual event in September and information about a new documentary about everyone's favourite rock punching bag, Nickelback, has been announced.

Titled Hate to Love: Nickelback, the feature-length film was directed by British filmmaker Leigh Brooks, whose rock doc résumé includes films about Life of Agony and Terrorvision.

According to the TIFF site the film explores how "Nickelback is one of the most successful acts in music history — they’re also the number one band haters love to hate. This intimate portrait surveys the Canadian stadium rockers’ rollercoaster career."

Today Brooks announced the film's premiere on his Instagram, writing, "So, after 6 years in the making we can finally share the trailer to our feature length film on @nickelback - the world premiere will take place in September at the Toronto International Film Festival @tiff_net Mind Blown!"

Last month, he posted about finishing the film on LinkedIn. "Wow. 6 years filming the Nickelback doc and today was the last day, Nickelback and everyone one of the Nickelteam are fine fine people," he wrote. "Eternally grateful the band let us document this amazing film. There were times I didn’t think this day would come, and although it feels like a freight train grinding to a halt, I’m really excited for what is pulling up at the station as we speak."

Watch the trailer below.