Nickelback Reacts To 'She Keeps Me Up' TikTok Videos

Nickelback’s 2014 track “She Keeps Me Up” is getting new life thanks to a series of hair-flipping TikTok videos.

On the band’s TikTok and Twitter accounts, it said: “Thanks for all the love for ‘She Keeps Me Up.’ That one was pretty unexpected!”

Nickelback shared four examples of the videos, which show women tossing their hair aside to reveal new outfits.

📸: @alyssapalant11, Steph, Brittany Scovel, and Abigail Jackson pic.twitter.com/25YOR5tCU1 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 11, 2022

“She Keeps Me Up” is off Nickelback’s album No Fixed Address.

In 2020, fellow Canadian band Simple Plan jumped on a popular TikTok trend that revitalized “I’m Just a Kid” from their 2002 debut album. Millions of videos were shared featuring people recreating old photos to the song’s chorus.

“We’re so happy our song could be the soundtrack to so many special memories and make you smile,” read a statement from Simple Plan at the time.